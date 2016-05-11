Hrithik's 'Kaabil' teaser gets 3.7 m hits

Within few days of its release, the teaser of the upcoming film 'Kaabil,' starring Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, has amassed 3.7 million hits.The 42 year-old actor had unveiled the teaser on his Twitter handle, writing, "Blinded by a million eyes watching me...when in fact I am the observer ,I am the watcher .. The minds eye sees all. http://bit.ly/KaabilSneakPeek."The teaser release was followed by the release of it's teaser poster.In the teaser poster, the 'Bang Bang' actor eyes could be seen with the light of a candle reflecting in the pupil of his green eyes.Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the upcoming film is slated to hit the theatres on January 26, 2017 and thus, will clash with SRK's most awaited-flick 'Raees'