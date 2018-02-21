Hrithik Roshan's DEGLAM LOOK as he sells 'papad' for 'Super 30' is the talk of the town !

: Bollywood's superhero Krrish a.k.a Hrithik Roshan is known for the amazing physical transformations he can bring about in himself as per the demand of the movie.Be it for essaying the superhero Krrish or playing a mentally disabled man in Koi Mil Gaya or again playing the old Rohit Mehra in Krrish, Hrithik has given us many instances where he went an extra mile for looking convincing in the character.Just like he convinced us as a paralysed magician in Guzaarish , or as emperor Akbar in Jodha Akbar, the Greek God is all set to convince us again as the awarded mathematician Anand Kumar in his upcoming biopic Super 30.Lately some pictures from the shoot of Super 30 are doing rounds of the internet where Hrithik is selling Papads, in a deglam attire on a bicycle.Image: Instagram (@pixeles_24)Image: Instagram (@arajah24)Image: Instagram (@arajah24)Also check this video where he is selling Papads on a cycle:After seeing the pictures we are surprised at the incredible transformation Hrithik has undergone. Reports have it that the fitness freak actor is working on losing his muscular well-toned physique to get into Anand Kumar's shoes.The film will be releasing next year and is based on the life of Anand Kumar, the mathematician from Bihar who transformed the lives of economically challenged students by providing low cost tuition for IIT JEE.