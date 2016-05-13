Hrithik-Kangana clash to be turned into a film

With all the new twists and turns, the spat between Hrithik Roshan and Kangna Ranaut may not have a clear fate, but the subject of cyber-stalking is surely heading towards our screens as the actor is being approached with film scripts about it.According to a source, "It's not just because of the current controversy that such a film is being planned. Hrirhik is one of the most desirable actors we have and it is thoroughly believable if he becomes an obsession for a girl. The story is that of a very handsome character and how he is being stalked."Reportedly, the 42-year-old actor has received a script from an established producer and one from a new director. The film scripts feature him as an object of a girl's obsessive affection and deal with how an act of cyber-stalking becomes a subject of public interest.The insider added, "Though Hrithik is busy shooting 'Kaabil' and he has no time in hand because of other film commitments, he has apparently decided to at least hear them. He is intrigued to know how the writers have scripted the narrative of obsession and has decided to at least hear the script."The Kangana-Hrithik war has already captured everyone's attention. While the 29-year-old actress insists that she was in a romantic relationship with the 'Bang Bang' star, he has denied it. In fact, sources close to Hrithik say that Kangana was obsessed with him and she has had a one-sided affair in her mind.