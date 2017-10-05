Hrithik alleged Kangana stalked, hounded him in April 8 complaint

Mumbai: The mudslinging in the Hrithik-Kangana tussle has now reached to a whole new level.The content of the complaint that was filed on April 8 this year with the cybercrime cell, claiming an imposter had been e-mailing Kangana from a bogus email ID, pretending to be Hrithik is out in open and the turn of events surely smells mirk.According to the complaint, Kangana 'stalked' and 'hounded' him.The complaint was submitted to the Joint Commissioner of Crime Department, Mumbai Police.Hrithik had mentioned that the relationship between him and Kangana was only professional and that he had not sent her any e-mail about her performance in 'Queen'.In addition, he had also accused her of sending sexually explicit e-mails, which he ignored "out of decency".The 'Mohenjodaro' star had reportedly submitted all his laptops and phones to the police and has alleged that Ranaut had sent him sexually-explicit emails and described him as her eternal lover.The tussle between the two actors started, when the actress lodged a legal complaint against Hrithik for "misusing" the confidential e-mails and photographs of the time they were together.The 'Simran' star had accused Hrithik Roshan and his father, director-producer Rakesh Roshan of harassing her.She demanded an apology from the two and said that her fight was not over.