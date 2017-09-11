HOTTER THAN YOU IMAGINATION! Iggy Azalea goes topless in new selfies

She took to Instagram where she shared a couple of topless selfies. In the photographs she is seen flaunting her ample assets as she poses completely topless, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Azalea uses her left arm to cover her nipples. She lets her long blonde locks fall over her shoulders. Sporting heavy makeup including pink lip gloss and cat eye, she appears to be playing with her long blonde hair while taking the selfies.
????????????
A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on
Enjoying the last days of Summer thanks @priverevaux
A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on
She also shares in the caption that she's currently working with Asian fashion magazine, but remained tight-lipped on the content of the collaboration.
"Doing top secret stuff with L'officiel Singapore," she captioned.
Azalea's racy images came just a few days after she sparked romance rumours with fellow rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR.
First Published: 11 Sep 2017 08:54 AM