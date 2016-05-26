Hope 'Sultan' is another record-breaking film: Sonam

Actress Sonam Kapoor is looking forward to superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film 'Sultan', and hopes another record-breaking film for Khan."It is very good, very beautiful. I'm looking forward to watching Salman Khan on screen again like how you all are obviously looking forward to it. I hope it's another record-breaking film of his." Sonam, who was present along with 'The Lord Of TheRings' star Sir Ian McKellen to inaugurate the Kashish Film Festival, said about the trailer of the film.The trailer with Salman playing a rustic wrestler achieving success amidst several hurdles, has already registered more than 3.5 million views on Youtube in 24 hours.'Sultan' is one of the most anticipated films of the year, releasing on the occasion of Eid, often termed as a lucky release week forSalman with hits such as 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Wanted', 'Dabangg', 'Kick' among others.Though Sonam's only film with Salman, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' didn't release on Eid, but on Diwali, the film was a success at the box-office earning more than Rs. 200 crores at the box-office.The film is Sonam's highest grosser till date and holds the records for the highest collections on first day, Rs. 40 crores.Sonam is currently enjoying the super-success of her film, 'Neerja'.