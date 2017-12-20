'Hichki' trailer: Rani Mukerji's upcoming film COPY of this Hollywood film?

Well! Rani's acting skills are impressive but, movie story apparently inspired by 2008 American film 'Front Of The Class'.
Plot of the film 'Hichki' and 'Front Of the Class' have many similarities.
When we look at the trailer, we get to know as if the whole story is copied from this Hollywood movie.
Though, as per a report published in NDTV.com, Yash Raj Films was asked if their upcoming film was inspired by the movie 'Front Of The Class' or the original book but their response is still awaited.
Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, Hichki is all set to release on February 23 next year.
First Published: 20 Dec 2017 03:24 PM