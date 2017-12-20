'Hichki' Trailer: Rani Mukerjee's inspiring journey overcoming her weakness

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji, who took a break from the world of cinema after the birth of her daughter Adira, has come back with a bang with 'Hichki'.The makers released the trailer via a live video on YRF's official Facebook handle, in the presence of Rani herself.The trailer starts with Rani Mukerji, who portrays Naina Mathur in the movie, giving interviews for becoming a teacher. Naina is suffering from Tourette Syndrome, which is a neuropsychiatric disorder that causes involuntary movements and sounds.In Naina's case, irrespective of her mood - happy, angry or even when she is addressing a serious matter - Naina involuntarily makes a sound "chuck-chuck," which her colleagues and of course, students, find funny.However, this will not stop her from fighting against the school administration as they refuse to hire her.When a school agrees, they tell her to teach a class comprising economically underprivileged children, whom the school was forced to enroll as part of the RTI Act.The trailer beautifully shows the typical student-teacher divide. But the crux of the trailer is how she fights for the underprivileged children and for her as well.The trailer of Rani Mukerji's Hichki will also be attached to Salman Khan's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which is also produced by Yash Raj Films.Helmed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the movie is slated to release onFebruary 23 next year.