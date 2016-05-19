Here's why Aamir Khan gave AbRam a sleepless night!

Shah Rukh Khan took too his Twitter handle to spill out the reason behind it.
"@aamir_khan thank u for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them!!!!!" the 50-year-old actor tweeted 4 am this morning.
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 18, 2016
The helluva bash was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sania Mirza and many more.
Definitely this celebration was no less than a reunion sort of.
First Published: 19 May 2016 08:38 AM