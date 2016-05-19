 Here's why Aamir Khan gave AbRam a sleepless night!
By: || Updated: 19 May 2016 08:38 AM
New Delhi: Aamir Khan gave AbRam a sleepless night yesterday after the grand bash at Mannat in honour of Apple's CEO Tim Cook.

Shah Rukh Khan took too his Twitter handle to spill out the reason behind it.

"@aamir_khan thank u for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them!!!!!" the 50-year-old actor tweeted 4 am this morning.


The helluva bash was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sania Mirza and many more.

Definitely this celebration was no less than a reunion sort of.

