Here's why Aamir Khan gave AbRam a sleepless night!



@aamir_khan thank u for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them!!!!!

Aamir Khan gave AbRam a sleepless night yesterday after the grand bash at Mannat in honour of Apple's CEO Tim Cook.Shah Rukh Khan took too his Twitter handle to spill out the reason behind it."@aamir_khan thank u for the toys. AbRam is still awake and playing with them!!!!!" the 50-year-old actor tweeted 4 am this morning.The helluva bash was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Sania Mirza and many more.Definitely this celebration was no less than a reunion sort of.