 Here's when Sanjay Dutt's 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' will release
By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 05:04 PM
Image- Twitter@duttsanjay

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who turns 59 on July 29, has a perfect gift planned for his fans.

His upcoming film 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3', where he will be seen playing the role of a gangster, is all set to hit the big screens just two days before his birthday.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star took to Twitter to announce the release date.

He also shared his look from the film as he wrote, "#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to hit the screens on 27th July, 2018. Mark the date! Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave"

 



The third movie in the franchise is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh among others.

