Here's when Sanjay Dutt's 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' will release



#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to hit the screens on 27th July, 2018. Mark the date!

Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave pic.twitter.com/9OvD9QxaLB

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 14, 2018

His upcoming film, where he will be seen playing the role of a gangster, is all set to hit the big screens just two days before his birthday.The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' star took to Twitter to announce the release date.He also shared his look from the film as he wrote, "#SahebBiwiAurGangster3 to hit the screens on 27th July, 2018. Mark the date! Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave"The third movie in the franchise is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and also stars Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh among others.