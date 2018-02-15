 Here's how Dua Lipa created YouTube history
Lipa's 'New Rules' has surpassed the one billion mark on YouTube. It took 223 days to reach that total and helped build the singer's subscriber base from 800,000 to 4.9 million.

By: || Updated: 15 Feb 2018 09:48 PM
Image- ANI

New Delhi: Pop star Dua Lipa has made music history by becoming the youngest female artist to hit one billion views on a music video.

Lipa's 'New Rules' has surpassed the one billion mark on YouTube. It took 223 days to reach that total and helped build the singer's subscriber base from 800,000 to 4.9 million.

'New Rules' is the 100th video to reach an audience of one billion on the video-sharing website.

The 22-year-old took to Twitter to acknowledge the achievement as she wrote, "I picked up the phone and found out I am the youngest female artist to hit 1 BILLION views on a music video #newrules WHAAAAA!!! @youtubemusic"

 

Check out her video that crossed one billion views on YouTube:



