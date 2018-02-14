 Here's how B-town is celebrating the 'Day of Love'
Search

Here's how B-town is celebrating the 'Day of Love'

Check out what the stars posted on social media on Valentine's Day

By: || Updated: 14 Feb 2018 04:32 PM
Here's how B-town is celebrating the 'Day of Love'

Image- ANI

New Delhi: Bollywood is synonymous with love.

And B-town celebs have their unique way of celebrating the day of love, i.e Valentine's Day.

This year, while superstar Aamir Khan marked the day by listening to his favourite song Pehla Nasha, Karan Johar shared with his fans how beautiful the feeling of love is.

Here's what the stars posted on social media:

Aamir Khan: Hey guys, listening to my song Pehla Nasha on Valentine's Day! Ideal song for this day :-). And, I must say it's one of my own favourites. Wishing all of you a happy Valentine's Day! Love. a.

 



Karan Johar: Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it's unconditional...when it's ego free....when it's not too dependant on expectation....and most importantly when it's foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay






Anushka Sharma: "In true love, you attain freedom" Words of wisdom ! Happy 'this' day to all




Sonam Kapoor: "Conquer the devils with a little thing called love." Bob Marley Happy Valentine's Day ! Everyone deserves to love and be loved!




For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story REVEALED ! Varun Dhawan released the TEASER of his UPCOMING film OCTOBER !

trending now

VIDEO
If India takes action then Pakistan will reply in ...
VIDEO
Kick 2: Amy Jackson to be in the film!
TV
Gaurav Sareen and Megha Chakraborty LOCKED for the BRAND ...