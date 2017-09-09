Here's how Akshay Kumar is marking his 'Gold'en jubilee

Set out on a brand new journey, aiming for nothing less than #GOLD! Day 1 of Gold, need your love and best wishes as always :)
The excited birthday boy took to his Twitter handle and shared the official poster of the film, captioning it as, "Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my?"
Every cloud has a silver lining bt with ur love my clouds got a lining of Gold!As my age #TurnsGold,here's the poster of a film close to my❤ pic.twitter.com/TQiaYkbWXs
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) 8 September 2017
The poster, which depicts an Olympic gold medal with a picture of the 'Rustom' actor on it, has a tagline that reads, "The dream that united a nation."Mouni Roy, who is also a part of this film, took to her Instagram and also shared this new poster with a caption, "Here's presenting the first poster of Gold. So very Happy to be a part of this dreamteam & here s wishing Akshay Sir the happiest most prosperous journey ahead. Love & regards??#AkshayTurnsGold @akshaykumar"
The biopic, which is based on the life of hockey player Balbir Singh, who was on the team that won the first Olympic medal for India as a free nation in 1948, is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2018.
Superstar Akshay Kumar is known for movies like 'Airlift', 'Rustom', 'Holiday', 'Namaste London', 'Jolly LLB 2' and many more. His commendable performances in all these inspiring movies cannot be denied. The 'Khiladi' of Bollywood proves to be one of the finest and hard working actors in the industry.
