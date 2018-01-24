Here are five reasons why you just can't avoid Padmaavat!

New Delhi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmaavat' starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles is releasing worldwide today. From the past many weeks the film has been surrounded by controversies and the much-awaited flick is finally hitting the theatres.

Though the multi-starrer movie has already created quite a buzz and in-case you are wondering whether to watch or not, here are five reasons why you just can't avoid this!

Ranveer Singh: The first and the most important reason to watch the movie is Ranveer Singh. The actor completely owns the movie playing the evil character of Allauddin Khilji on screen. You would love to hate him onscreen, and the way he shows his obsession with queen Padmaavati will leave you spellbound. Khilji's kohl-lined eyes, pigtailed hair and a greased torso make him look like every inch of a ruthless king! Don't get shocked if Ranveer sweeps away all the awards next year.

: The movie has every aspect that you expect from a Bhansali film from, grand sets to costumes and royalty at its best, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's interpretation to 'Padmaavat', is no less than a royal-tale and you just bask in its luminescence till the climax scene.The movie marks Bhansali's third collaboration with actors- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone after 'Raamleela' and 'Bajirao Mastani' and once again the trio gave us a visual extravaganza. Both Ranveer & Deepika look brilliant in the movie as Khilji and Rani Padmaavati, plus this time we have Shahid Kapoor as the bonus, the actor looks every inch of a proud Rajput king. The supporting cast too is mind-blowing especially Jim Sarabh who plays Khilji's slave in the movie.

Visual effects: The VFX in the movie is just terrific and if you want to get the real feel of the brilliant cinematography go watch the film in 3 D

Gripping plot: Despite the story being predictable and you know what is going to happen next, the movie keeps you glued to the seats till the end and you don't feel like taking even a loo break.