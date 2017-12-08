Hema Malini wishes happiness, good health on 'Dharamji's 82nd birthday



On Dharamji’s birthday, I pray for his happiness & good health. God bless him always🙏

Nostalgia time! One of our early fotos together😘 pic.twitter.com/1nr4cku9GS

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2017

One of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood 'Dharam Paaji' turned 82 on December 8.To commemorate the special day, wife and veteran star Hema Malini prayed for legendary actor Dharmendra's happiness and good health.The 69-year-old also took a trip down memory lane and shared some vintage pictures of them on social media."On Dharamji's birthday, I pray for his happiness & good health. God bless him always. Nostalgia time! One of our early fotos together," she wrote alongside a black and white photo of the two.After various controversies, Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1979. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.They have worked together in many films including 'Raja Jani', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Sharafat', 'Naya Zamana', 'Patthar Aur Payal', 'Tum Haseen Main Jawaan', 'Jugnu', 'Dost', 'Charas', 'Maa', 'Chacha Bhatija', 'Azaad', and 'Sholay'.