Hema Malini, Aamir Khan grieve veteran actress Sridevi's demise

The 69-year-old said her death is a big loss to the Indian film industry"The news has left me in deep shock. She was a wonderful actress, who, through her talent, inspired and influenced so many people. It is a big loss for Bollywood," Malini told ANI.In a heartfelt note, superstar Aamir Khan remembered the veteran star and said he feels 'deeply disturbed.""I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of the grace and dignity with which she conducted herself. My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise. Ma'am, we will always remember you with love and respect. a," said the 'Dangal' star.Mourning the demise, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he cannot believe the veteran actress is no more."The entire nation is shocked. I still can't believe it that Sridevi ji is no more. She had done countless legendary roles, it's very very sad," Bhandarkar told ANI.Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit paid his condolences to the family and said, "Whatever movies she did, her performances were unmatched. My heartfelt condolences to her family. The entire industry is in 'Sadma' by hearing this news."Veteran actor Ranjeet said the 'Chandni' of Bollywood was "a humble and beautiful lady.""Unbelievable. She was a humble and beautiful lady. She was an amazing artist who had the ability to convey everything through her eyes. It feels like we are all in an airport departure lounge waiting for our announcements," the 71-year-old told ANI.Actor Annu Kapoor said he wanted to accept the news of Sridevi's demise as a 'rumour'."I wanted to accept it as a rumour, but in the end it was a reality. Wherever she is, may her soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with her family. Nation mourns, she was a heartthrob for cinema lovers. We will always remember her," Kapoor said.Bollywood's first female superstar, Sridevi died in Dubai after cardiac arrest. She was 54. Sridevi is survived by her husband - producer Boney Kapoor - and daughters Jhanvi and Khushi.