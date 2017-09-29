Heartbreaking tragedy: Film celebrities condemn Mumbai stampede



Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta and Raveena Tandon condemned the incident and condoled those who died in the morning peak hour tragedy, which killed at least 22 killed and 32 others injured.The exact cause of the stampede was not known but witnesses claimed that a sudden rumour of a suspected electrical short-circuit triggered a panic run. Officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corp (BMC) Disaster Control, however, blamed it on overcrowding on the foot over bridge due to torrential rains as people took shelter there.(Mumbai stampede at Elphinstone station/ Image- ABP News)Celebrities said it's a horrific, painful, tragic and an avoidable tragedy. Here's what they tweeted:Shekhar Kapur:'Nowhere do extremes between wealth and poverty show more than in Mumbai. Costliest real estate in world and human tragedies like Elphinstone. Unfortunately the building lobby has driven Mumbai growth without any Infrastructure support'.'Its been going on for years. A city you can't breathe (in), you can't find a place to live (in), you risk your life traveling to work. City of Dreams or City of Nightmares'.Anupam Kher:Hansal Mehta:Richa Chadha:Raveena Tandon:Riteish Deshmukh:Ashoke Pandit: