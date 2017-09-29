 Heartbreaking tragedy: Film celebrities condemn Mumbai stampede
''Nowhere do extremes between wealth and poverty show more than in Mumbai. Costliest real estate in world and human tragedies like Elphinstone. Unfortunately the building lobby has driven Mumbai growth without any Infrastructure support'. 'Its been going on for years. A city you can't breathe (in), you can't find a place to live (in), you risk your life traveling to work. City of Dreams or City of Nightmares', says filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Mumbai Stampede

By: || Updated: 29 Sep 2017 06:39 PM
(Mumbai stampede at Elphinstone station/ Image- ABP News)

Mumbai: Is Mumbai a City of Dreams or a City of Nightmares, wonders filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. He is one among the many film celebrities to question the state of infrastructure which leads to human tragedies like the stampede which took place on a narrow railway foot-over bridge connecting the Parel-Elphinstone Road stations of Western Railway.

Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, Hansal Mehta and Raveena Tandon condemned the incident and condoled those who died in the morning peak hour tragedy, which killed at least 22 killed and 32 others injured.

The exact cause of the stampede was not known but witnesses claimed that a sudden rumour of a suspected electrical short-circuit triggered a panic run. Officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corp (BMC) Disaster Control, however, blamed it on overcrowding on the foot over bridge due to torrential rains as people took shelter there.

Celebrities said it's a horrific, painful, tragic and an avoidable tragedy. Here's what they tweeted:

'Nowhere do extremes between wealth and poverty show more than in Mumbai. Costliest real estate in world and human tragedies like Elphinstone. Unfortunately the building lobby has driven Mumbai growth without any Infrastructure support'.

'Its been going on for years. A city you can't breathe (in), you can't find a place to live (in), you risk your life traveling to work. City of Dreams or City of Nightmares'.

