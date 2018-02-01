HAWWW! Amitabh Bachchan to QUIT Twitter

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has decided to quit Twitter after his fan following from 33 million suddenly fell to 32.9 million.



T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. ???????????? .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018



T 2599 - 27 YEARS of 'HUM' .. BAADDUUMMBAAAAA !!! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song 'Jumma Chumma' by me .. Rajni with me and Govinda .. and of course the Filmfare award !! good times .. good vibrations .. good all along pic.twitter.com/aM40War9p6



— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018



Amitabh on Wednesday tweeted: "Twitter! You reduced my number of followers. Haha! That's a joke. Time to get off from you. Thank you for the ride. There are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting!"Big B, 74, who has given hits like "Sholay", "Deewar", "Paa", "Baghban", "Bhoothnath", "Black" and "Piku", is ahead of stars Salman Khan (30.7 million), Aamir Khan (22.8 million), Priyanka Chopra (21.6 million) and Deepika Padukone (23 million).He is currently sharing positions with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who too has 32.9 million followers on the micro-blogging website.Before tweeting that he was quitting the micro-blogging website, Amitabh tweeted that his film "Hum" clocked 27 years in Hindi filmdom."27 years of 'Hum'. Badumba! Amazing times and most importantly the creation of the song 'Jumma chumma' by me. Rajinikanth with me and Govinda and of course the Filmfare award! Good times, good vibrations, good all along," he tweeted.Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in movie 'Sarkar 3'. But on he charmed everyone in 2017 with super hit game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 9' on Sony Entertainment Television.