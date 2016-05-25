Have you seen Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma in the new still from 'Sultan'?

With audience eagerly awaiting the trailer of 'Sultan,' the makers of the upcoming sports flick have released an adorable picture of Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma.Movie's director Ali Abbas Zafar took to his Twitter handle to share a cute pic, writing, "Sultan and Aarfa. 9 hours to trailer launch @AnushkaSharma @BeingSalmanKhan."Going by the tweet, it seems the movie will depict the sizzling chemistry of Dabangg Khan and the 28-years-old actress.The much-awaited trailer will be out today at 7pm on SONY.Based on the life of a wrestler, the forthcoming movie will see the 'Kick' actor portraying the role of Sultan Ali Khan, a wrestler who faces problems both in his professional as well as in his personal life while Anushka will be seen playing the role of Aarfa.The film that also stars Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh, is slated to be released on Eid this year.