Hathaway may feature in 'The Last Thing He Wanted'

Actress Anne Hathaway is in talks to star in director Dee Rees "The Last Thing He Wanted", which is based on the Joan Didion's political thriller.Marco Villalobos penned the screenplay, which is "a thrilling story of one woman, alone and unrelenting in a race against time", read a statement to variety.com.The film will be co-produced by Cassian Elwes.Elwes optioned the book from Didion to develop it with Rees after their collaboration on "Mudbound", which received four Academy Award nominations, including one for Rees for adapted screenplay.The film, which is in pre-production, is based on the journalist Elena McMahon, who finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran Contra Affair's arms for drugs plot reaches its tipping point.