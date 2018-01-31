Hate Story 4: Aashiq Banaya Aapne remix is the new internet sensation

: It will be legit to say that the remix version of the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne in the upcoming film Hate Story 4 , is a treat, both visually and musically.Well, who doesn't remember the original track of Aashiq Banaya Aapne with which singer actor Himesh Reshammiya shot to prominence in the industry ? The song featured Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta and was the biggest hit of that time. The new remix version makes us nostalgic and we cannot help recalling the 2005 musical chart-buster.This fast paced version is sung by Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya and has some lines from the original song.The remix version is sung by Neha Kakkar in her usual husky voice. Added to this are the sultry moves of Urvashi Rautela. Dressed in a black mini dress Urvashi totally slays with her sexy dance moves.Check out the song here and you will know why people are going bonkers for this new song. We bet you cannot stop humming it once you listen to it.Stay tuned for more Bollywood updates.