Has Twinkle Khanna's joke on Sri Sri landed Akki's 'Housefull 3' in trouble?

Looks like Akshay Kumar might have to pay for Twinkle Khanna's actions.The 42-year-old interior designer recently took to her Twitter handle and innocently joked about the Art of Living pioneer Sri Sri Ravishankar on social media.Khanna, who is @Mrsfunnybones on Twitter, wrote, "Sri Sri got his nobel foot and half his beard stuck in his mouth in a yogic pose the BabaRamdev perfected a while ago #HolyMenandHairyTales."Replying to Twinkle's tweet that was later deleted, AOL's International director, Darshan Hathi wrote, "Million f followers r going 2 boycott #Housefull3 4 hurting the sentiments by inappropriate and ill intended comments f @mrsfunnybones on Sri Sri."Later, Twinkle apologised for her tweet and wrote, "Didn't mean to hurt anyone's feelings was meant to be a joke and am old enough to accept an error of judgement on my part."Replying t this Hathi wrote, "Error of Judgement or Fear of #BoycottHousefull3. Anyway Being Old and Being wise is different thing."Later, many twitterers came in support of Twinkle and tweets like, "@mrsfunnybones but why did u even apologize to these #AOL goons, disappointed. U made a joke & shd stand ur ground. @DarshakHathi" and "Disgusting mob behaviour by the art of living followers making @mrsfunnybones delete her joke on a man who deserves more such jokes" poured in.