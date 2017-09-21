Has Ranveer Singh secretly PROPOSED Deepika Padukone?



[PIC] Deepika Padukone with her buddies Srila Rao, Nikhil Sosale, Malavika Nayak and sister Anisha at @theimprovindia show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MMPJiF0BqL

— Deepika Padukone FC (@DeepikaPFC) September 16, 2017

But the surprising thing was the diamond ring on Deepika’s ring finger at the show.This has raised the speculations that Deepika and Ranveer Singh have secretly done engagement or either Ranveer has secretly proposed Deepika.Well it is still a speculation because Ranveer and Deepika have never spoken about their relationship in public. But their pubic gathering and hangouts have always gained everyone’s attention.She was spotted wearing the same ring also when she was holidaying in London apparently with her beau Ranveer.( Image: Twitter@DeepikaPFC)Well, in the above picture, it is evident that Deepika is trying to hide that ring.Though the two getting engaged is not a new news, as last year also there were rumours of their engagement, after Deepika was seen supporting a big rock shaped ring which was apparently on her right hand.However,for now, this ring on Deepika’s finger has raised curiosity among Ranveer-Deepika aka 'Deepveer' fans and they are eagerly waiting them to confirm this news.On a related note, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. Movie will also have Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.