Deepika was holidaying with Ranveer Singh in London recently.

By: || Updated: 21 Sep 2017 02:01 PM
Has Ranveer Singh secretly PROPOSED Deepika Padukone?

Deepika and Ranveer will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati/ Image: ABP Live

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone was recently seen in Bangalore where she attended a stand-up comedy show with her sister Anisha.

But the surprising thing was the diamond ring on Deepika’s ring finger at the show.

 



This has raised the speculations that  Deepika and Ranveer Singh have secretly done engagement or either  Ranveer has secretly proposed Deepika.

Well it is still a speculation because Ranveer and Deepika have never spoken about their relationship in public. But their pubic gathering and hangouts have always gained everyone’s attention.

She was spotted  wearing the same ring also when she was holidaying in London apparently with her beau Ranveer.

( Image: Twitter@DeepikaPFC)

Well, in the above picture, it is evident that Deepika is trying to hide that ring.

Though the two getting engaged is not a new news, as last year also there were rumours of their engagement, after Deepika was seen supporting a big rock shaped ring which was apparently on her right hand.

However,for now, this ring on Deepika’s finger has raised curiosity among Ranveer-Deepika aka 'Deepveer' fans and they are eagerly waiting them to confirm this news.

On a related note, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati'. Movie will also have Shahid Kapoor in the lead role.

