Haryana state to have film university

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said on Friday that a Film University would be established in the state so that talented students from here, who want to pursue career in film direction and acting, could get chance to hone their skills.

Updated: 16 Feb 2018 10:40 PM
Representational Image

Chandigarh: With Hindi films like "Dangal" and "Sultan", which had a strong Haryana connection, turning out to be blockbusters, the state government is planning to set up a film university in the state.

He noted that Haryanavi language has become extremely popular in Bollywood and films based on Haryanvi background gaining success in the film industry.

Referring to Bollywood movies such as "Dangal" and "Sultan", he said that these movies have made new records because actors had spoken Haryanvi language in these movies.

