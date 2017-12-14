Harvey Weinstein threatened to kill me: Salma Hayek

Los Angeles: Actress Salma Hayek has described Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein as a rage-fuelled "monster", alleging he sexually harassed and threatened her.

Writing in the New York Times, Hayek said Weinstein once told her: "I will kill you, don't think I can't," BBC reported on Wednesday.Dozens of actresses, including Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Mr Weinstein of harassment or assault.He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.BBC has approached representatives of Weinstein for a response to Salma Hayek's article.In the NYT, Hayek, 51, a Mexican-American, describes working with him on what she called her "greatest ambition" - telling the story of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.After striking a deal with Weinstein for the rights of the film that would eventually become 2002's Frida, Hayek wrote it became "my turn to say no"."No to me taking a shower with him."No to letting him watch me take a shower."No to letting him give me a massage."No to letting a naked friend of his give me a massage."No to letting him give me oral sex."No to my getting naked with another woman," she wrote.Harvey Weinstein and Salma Hayek/Image- American Thinker (Blog)She goes on to accuse him of threatening to shut the film down unless she filmed a nude sex scene with another actress."I had to take a tranquilizer, which eventually stopped the crying but made the vomiting worse," she wrote of her emotional turmoil at filming a scene she thought unnecessary."As you can imagine, this was not sexy, but it was the only way I could get through the scene."Frida would eventually gather six Oscar nominations, including a Best Actress nod for Hayek.Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual assault and harassment, but has "unequivocally denied" any allegations of non-consensual relationships.