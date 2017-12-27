Happy Birthday Salman Khan: B-town wishes him year full of happiness



Looking back at my time in Bollywood, no one stands out as much as you! My first ever hero and long time friend and inspiration. Happy Birthday Salman, thank you for being the finest co-star I could have asked for ❤ @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/WA3ICeUDQb



— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 27, 2017





Happy happy birthday!!! @BeingSalmanKhan Keep shining, smiling and being awesome!!! 🎂 💖

— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 27, 2017



Happy Birthday to the Tiger @BeingSalmanKhan Sir! Wish you many happy returns.🎂🎉🎊



— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) December 27, 2017





Happy birthday @BeingSalmanKhan . Some bonds are just special “aur bhai -bhai hota hai” pic.twitter.com/JsJYLgUet4

— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) December 27, 2017



Words fail to describe him but emotion is something that connects with him. Have been a huge fan always. #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan. May you keep entertaining us with you moves and movies forever. @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️

— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) December 27, 2017



Happy Birthday Salman @BeingSalmanKhan.. Stay blessed always with good health happiness n success.. Love:)



— Abbas Mustan (@theabbasmustan) December 27, 2017



Bollywood's superstar turned 52 today, and a string of Bollywood celebrities, including like Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor wished him a year full of happiness. The actor who has a significant following in Asia and the Indian diaspora worldwide, is celebrating his birthday with family at his Panvel farmhouse. In a film career spanning almost thirty years, the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' star has received numerous awards, including two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards. The eldest son of screenwriter Salim Khan, Salman Khan began his acting career with a supporting role in 'Biwi Ho To Aisi' in 1988. Khan went on to establish himself in Bollywood with movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun', 'Karan Arjun', and 'Biwi No.1'. However on the work front, his recently released 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which also stars Katrina Kaif has crossed Rs 150-crore mark in just five days.