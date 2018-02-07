GOOD NEWS : Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' release date announced !

The official account of the production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Wednesday announced the release date of the second installment of the "Kick" franchise on Twitter.
"The wait is over! Devil is back! Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2' starring Salman Khan releases Christmas 2019," the tweet read.
The wait is over! #DEVILisBACK!! #SajidNadiadwala’s Kick 2 starring @BeingSalmanKhan releases Christmas 2019. @WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/UentECm1Tz
— Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 7, 2018
Other details of the film is still under wraps.
"Kick", which starred Salman, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline Fenandez released in 2014. It was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie "Kick" and Tamil movie "Thillalangadi".
For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.
First Published: 07 Feb 2018 11:31 AM