 GOOD NEWS : Salman Khan's 'Kick 2' release date announced !
Finally the sequel of the 2014 blockbuster Kick is underway !

By: || Updated: 07 Feb 2018 11:37 AM
Image : Instagram (salman.khan.fans22)

Mumbai : The makers of upcoming film "Kick 2" starring superstar Salman Khan have locked Christmas 2019 for the release.

The official account of the production company Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment on Wednesday announced the release date of the second installment of the "Kick" franchise on Twitter.

"The wait is over! Devil is back! Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2' starring Salman Khan releases Christmas 2019," the tweet read.



Other details of the film is still under wraps.

"Kick", which starred Salman, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jacqueline Fenandez released in 2014. It was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie was an official remake of the 2009 Telugu movie "Kick" and Tamil movie "Thillalangadi".

