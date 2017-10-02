GOOD and BAD News: Celina Jaitly BLESSED with TWINS but one DIES after heart attack

GOOD GOD IS THAT Shoulders, arms AND TUMMY?! Oh wait even a peeking knee cap.... MY EYES ARE BURNING WITH THE SLUTINESS.!!! 😊😊 Upon posting a recent pregnancy picture in a bathtub with a message condemning the stereotype s associated with pregnant women and their bodies in our culture, clicked by my beloved Peter Haag ( swipe left for bathtub picture) for @missmalini I was surprised to see what followed next. While I did receive a lot of love, my social media feeds on my Instagram, Twitter & FB Fan Page turned into a battle ground of trolls vs like minded followers & well wishers. Having been perceived to violate traditional expectations for behaviour & dress code during pregnancy it was not surprising to see trolling/ slut shaming on my post and honestly to me they truly are laughable and don’t affect me personally... However...... [Read further click on link ]- http://bit.ly/2wOGoHD. #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #twinpregnancy #pregger #pregnancy #shaming #slutshaming #trolled #bollywood #mylife #myworld #myopinion #standupforyourself #standupforyourrights #bollywood #celinasworld #myworld
Couldn't resist sharing one more pic from our estate garden in #Austria .. this tree was just a sapling when @winstonjhaag & @viraajjhaag were born and now it's one of the smallest yet most fruiting #appletrees in our gardens .. can't wait for the two apples in my tummy to experience this nature... #babymoon #twinpregnancy #pregnancystyle #preggerlife #pregnancy #Austria #austrianalps #celina #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #mylife #myworld #myheart #gratitude #nature #ilovenature #instagood #celinasworld #bollywood
Actress shared this bittersweet news with her fans. One of her official fan page gave this info. Status read, “ANNOUNCING THE BITTERSWEET ARRIVAL OF OUR 2nd SET OF TWINS
When it rains look for rainbows, when it's dark look for stars... My dearest friends, beloved fans and followers. On the auspicious occasion of Dusshera we would like to take this opportunity to share with you all the following bittersweet news.
The Gods above have blessed us yet again with another set of very handsome twin boys 'Arthur Jaitly Haag’ and 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ in Dubai on 10th September 2017. However, life is not always how we plan it to be. Our son 'Shamsher Jaitly Haag’ succumbed to a serious heart condition and could not continue his journey in this world.
Nothing could be more heartbreaking than this!
Celina Jaitely got married Peter Haag in 2011. She is already mother to twins Winston and Viraaj Haag.
Our deepest condolences to Celina Jaitely and Peter Haag.
