Actress Anjana Sukhani pens book for housewives' budgeting blues

Actress Anjana Sukhani, seen in films like "Salaam-e-Ishq", "Golmaal Returns" and "Allah Ke Banday", is set to don another hat. She is busy putting finishing touches to a how-to book on household budgeting."It's called 'Hisaab Kitaab' and it comes from my own experience living in a house of women," Anjana said."I've always felt that women are far more accomplished at household budgeting than they are given credit for. Experience shows that men are bigger spendthrifts while women count every penny that goes into the running of the kitchen and household expenses," she added.The book would address itself to the dynamics of household budgeting."It is not a preachy book. It is a book that conducts a discourse with housewives and working women who run their homes with limited resources without seeming to cut corners. Women are very good at saving up for a rainy day. My book shows how we can maximize our savings without cutting corners," Anjana said.