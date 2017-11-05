'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs 200-cr mark in just 15 days



#GolmaalAgain is STEADY, despite new films cutting into the market share... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr. Total: ₹ 184.97 cr. India biz.

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017



#GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 40 cr mark OVERSEAS... Total till Friday, 3 November 2017: $ 6.45 million [₹ 41.64 cr].



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017



Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a massive success, as the movie has managed to mint more than Rs 200 crore at the global Box Office in just 15 days of its release.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#GolmaalAgain is steady, despite new films cutting into the market share... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr. Total: ? 184.97 cr. India biz."In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "#GolmaalAgain crosses ? 40-cr mark OVERSEAS... Total till Friday, 3 November 2017: $ 6.45 million [? 41.64-cr]."The movie performed extremely well at the box office in its first week, but the real game began in the second week and this is where collections of this Rohit Shetty directed film continued to impress.The movie proved to be a game-changer right from the day of its release with a collection of Rs. 30.10 crore on day one.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.Currently, the movie is growing strong with each passing day and would continue to break records.