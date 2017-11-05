 'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs 200-cr mark in just 15 days
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • 'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs 200-cr mark in just 15 days

'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs 200-cr mark in just 15 days

The movie performed extremely well at the box office in its first week, but the real game began in the second week and this is where collections of this Rohit Shetty directed film continued to impress.

By: || Updated: 05 Nov 2017 01:17 PM
'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs 200-cr mark in just 15 days

Golmaal Again/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer 'Golmaal Again' turned out to be a massive success, as the movie has managed to mint more than Rs 200 crore at the global Box Office in just 15 days of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "#GolmaalAgain is steady, despite new films cutting into the market share... [Week 3] Fri 2.04 cr. Total: ? 184.97 cr. India biz."

 



In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "#GolmaalAgain crosses ? 40-cr mark OVERSEAS... Total till Friday, 3 November 2017: $ 6.45 million [? 41.64-cr]."

 





The movie performed extremely well at the box office in its first week, but the real game began in the second week and this is where collections of this Rohit Shetty directed film continued to impress.

The movie proved to be a game-changer right from the day of its release with a collection of Rs. 30.10 crore on day one.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Currently, the movie is growing strong with each passing day and would continue to break records.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 'Thor: Ragnarok' beats 'Ittefaq' at Indian Box-Office

trending now

VIDEO
Rajdhani, Shatabdi passengers to get SMS if train late ...
INDIA
Bihar: Three dead in Begusarai stampede during Kartik Purnima ...
VIDEO
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017: Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri from Kotkhai