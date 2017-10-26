'Golmaal Again' crosses Rs. 130 crore mark at global box-office



#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr. Total: ₹ 116.89 cr. India biz. 👍👍👍

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017



#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Monday, 23 October 2017: $ 3.53 million [₹ 22.95 cr].



— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2017



Rohit Shetty's fourth film in his hit franchise 'Golmaal', 'Golmaal Again', has garnered Rs. 139.84 crore worldwide in just the initial four days of its release.While Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Golmaal Again' earned Rs. 116.89 crore at domestic ticket windows, it collected Rs 22.95 crore in overseas markets till Monday.The movie was released on October 20, a day after Diwali. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as positive reviews from the audiences.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Golmaal Again' features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.