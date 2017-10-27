 'Golmaal Again' crosses 150 cr mark at global Box-Office
By: || Updated: 27 Oct 2017 01:23 PM
(Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar/Image- Twitter)

New Delhi: It's been an exciting week for Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Golmaal Again' as the movie has managed to mint more than Rs 150 crore in just six days of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter account and shared the global Box Office collection of the film.

"#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr. Total: ? 126.94 cr. India biz," he tweeted.

 



In another follow-up tweet, he wrote, "#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Wednesday, 25 October 2017: $ 4.18 million [? 27.09 cr]."

 





The movie was released on October 20, a day after Diwali. The film received mixed reviews from critics as well as positive reviews from the audiences.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, 'Golmaal Again' features Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Meanwhile, Zaira Wasim-Aamir Khan starrer 'Secret Superstar', that hit theatres a day before 'Golmaal Again', has closed-in Rs. 54.58 crore worldwide.

First Published:
