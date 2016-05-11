'Godzilla 2' release date moved to 2019

Warner Bros. has moved back “Godzilla 2” nine months to March 22, 2019, and dated its “Godzilla vs. Kong” movie for May 29, 2020.



Warner Bros. and Legendary announced last October that they would officially unify the two monster franchises in “Godzilla vs. Kong” with an unspecified release date, reports variety.com.

Warner Bros. and Legendary partnered on the 2014 “Godzilla,” which grossed $529 million worldwide. They announced last August that they had scheduled “Godzilla 2” for June 8, 2018, with Gareth Edwards returning as director of the monster movie sequel.The next film in the Warner-Legendary partnership, "Kong: Skull Island," opens on March 10 starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and "Straight Outta Compton" actors Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell.“Kong: Skull Island” will be set in the mysterious home of the king of the apes as a team of explorers ventures deep inside the island. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is directing from a script by Max Borenstein, John Gatins and Dan Gilroy. Legendary’s Thomas Tull and Jon Jashni will produce with Mary Parent.Legendary disclosed last year that Godzilla would be joined by Mothra, Rodan and Ghidorah in “Godzilla 2".The original “King Kong” debuted in 1933. The first “Godzilla” appeared in 1954 and has generated 28 movies.Warner Bros. also announced it will release an untitled event film on December 25, 2018, and that it’s moving untitled DC movie from June 19, 2020 to July 24, 2020.