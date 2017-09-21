 Get ready to watch Rakhi Sawant as Honeypreet Insan!
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • MOVIES
  • Get ready to watch Rakhi Sawant as Honeypreet Insan!

Get ready to watch Rakhi Sawant as Honeypreet Insan!

The film will be based on the life story of Dera Chief, Ram Rahim.

By: || Updated: 21 Sep 2017 09:22 AM
Get ready to watch Rakhi Sawant as Honeypreet Insan!

Rakhi claims to know Honeypreet from the last eight years/ Image: ABP Live

New Delhi: Actress Rakhi Sawant says she will expose Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a biopic in which she will star as the disgraced Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief's adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who is believed to be now hiding in Nepal.

"Yes, I'm playing Honeypreet as I have known her for seven to eight years. I know everything about her. I believe she is in London right now. My brother Rakesh Sawant and I are producing the film," Rakhi told news agency IANS.

"I'm in Delhi right now. We will be shooting here only. Our set will be exactly like his Sacha Sauda. I promise my audiences that 'Main baba ki sab pol khol ke hi dum lungi' (I will be relieved only after exposing him)," she added.

The release date of the biopic is yet to be finalised.

The sect chief has been jailed since August 25 when he was convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999. He was then sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.

For MOVIES News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story I am Ready to take on the responsibility of CBFC: Vidya Balan

trending now

VIDEO
Mexico Earthquake: 21 students die as school building collapses
MOVIES
Sunny Leone again faces backlash, this time over Navratri ...
MOVIES
Know what Kareena is planning for Taimur's first Diwali