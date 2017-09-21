Get ready to watch Rakhi Sawant as Honeypreet Insan!

"Yes, I'm playing Honeypreet as I have known her for seven to eight years. I know everything about her. I believe she is in London right now. My brother Rakesh Sawant and I are producing the film," Rakhi told news agency IANS."I'm in Delhi right now. We will be shooting here only. Our set will be exactly like his Sacha Sauda. I promise my audiences that 'Main baba ki sab pol khol ke hi dum lungi' (I will be relieved only after exposing him)," she added.The release date of the biopic is yet to be finalised.The sect chief has been jailed since August 25 when he was convicted by the CBI court in Panchkula on two counts of rape of female disciples in 1999. He was then sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of over Rs 30 lakh.