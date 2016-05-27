 Genelia marks late father-in law's birthday with heartfelt message
Genelia marks late father-in law's birthday with heartfelt message

New Delhi: On the occasion of her late father-in law Vilasrao Deshmukh's birth anniversary, Genelia Deshmukh has penned an emotional message on the social media.

The 28-year-old actress recently posted a family photograph on her Instagram page, writing, "Happy Birthday Pappa .. We miss you every single day but I'm sure your looking after us from above.. Thank you @tanujbhatia for the memories."
Vilasrao, who had served as the Minister of Science and Technology and the Minister of Earth Sciences, died on August 14, 2012 due to multiple organ failure at the Global Hospital, Chennai.



On the professional front, Genelia's husband Riteish Deshmukh will be next seen in the upcoming musical 'Banjo,' opposite Nargis Fakhre.

