Gal Gadot may quit 'Wonder Woman 2'

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot has reportedly refused to sign the much-awaited sequel of 'Wonder Woman' if producer Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual misconduct, remains involved with the film franchise.According to a report in Page Six, Gadot said that she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him.Ratner helped in producing the first 'Wonder Woman' movie as part of a co-financing deal with Warner Bros. through his production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which will reap a fair chunk of the profits thanks to the film's success.The movie has grossed more than USD 400 million internationally, and Ratner's company will take a healthy share of the profits.A Warner Bros. insider explained, "Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie."Cast member Gal Gadot attends the premiere of the film "Fast & Furious" in Los Angeles March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES)The source also shared that Gadot "knows that Warner Bros. has to side with her on this issue as it develops" because the studio "can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man ­accused of sexual misconduct against women".Gal Gadot has repeatedly in the past made it clear that she takes a strong stand against sexual harassment and harassers.Earlier, she had posted on Instagram, "Bullying and sexual harassment is unacceptable! I stand by all the courageous women confronting their fears and speaking out. Together we stand. We are all united in this time of change."This past week, Warner Bros. announced it was severing ties with Ratner amid multiple sexual-harassment allegations levelled against him by actresses, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge.