Full List Of Oscars 2018 Winners And Nominees

While many magnificent films vied for the golden trophy, only the creme de la creme were able to actually covet it.Below is the full list of winners, along with the nominations in the same categories.Best Picture:- The Shape of Water (WINNER)- Call Me by Your Name- Darkest Hour- Dunkirk- Get Out- Lady Bird- Phantom Thread- The Post- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, MissouriLead Actor:- Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour (WINNER)- Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name- Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread- Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out- Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.Lead Actress:- Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)- Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water- Margot Robbie, I, Tonya- Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird- Meryl Streep, The PostSupporting Actor:- Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (WINNER)- Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project- Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri- Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water- Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the WorldSupporting Actress:- Allison Janney, I, Tonya (WINNER)- Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread- Mary J. Blige, Mudbound- Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird- Octavia Spencer, The Shape of WaterDirector:- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro (WINNER)- Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan- Get Out, Jordan Peele- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig- Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas AndersonAnimated Feature:- Coco, Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson (WINNER)- The Boss Baby, Tom McGrath, Ramsey Ann Naito- The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey, Anthony Leo- Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha- Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Sean Bobbitt, Ivan Mactaggart, Hugh WelchmanAnimated Short:- Dear Basketball, Glen Keane, Kobe Bryant (WINNER)- Garden Party, Victor Caire, Gabriel Grapperon- Lou, Dave Mullins, Dana Murray- Negative Space, Max Porter, Ru Kuwahata- Revolting Rhymes, Jakob Schuh, Jan LachauerAdapted Screenplay:- Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory (WINNER)- The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber- Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green- Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin- Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee ReesOriginal Screenplay:- Get Out, Jordan Peele (WINNER)- The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani- Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig- The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonaghCinematography:- Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins (WINNER)- Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel- Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema- Mudbound, Rachel Morrison- The Shape of Water, Dan LaustsenBest Documentary Feature:- Icarus, Bryan Fogel, Dan Cogan (WINNER)- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Steve James, Mark Mitten, Julie Goldman- Faces Places, JR, Agnes Varda, Rosalie Varda- Last Men in Aleppo, Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed, Soren Steen Jepersen- Strong Island, Yance Ford, Joslyn BarnesBest Documentary Short Subject:- Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Frank Stiefel (WINNER)- Heroin(e), Elaine McMillion Sheldon, Kerrin Sheldon- Edith+Eddie, Laura Checkoway, Thomas Lee Wright- Knife Skills, Thomas Lennon- Traffic Stop, Kate Davis, David HeilbronerBest Live Action Short Film:- The Silent Child, Chris Overton, Rachel Shenton (WINNER)- DeKalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk- The Eleven O'Clock, Derin Seale, Josh Lawson- My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.- Watu Wote/All of Us, Katja Benrath, Tobias RosenBest Foreign Language Film:- A Fantastic Woman - Chile (WINNER)- The Insult - Lebanon- Loveless - Russia- On Body and Soul - Hungary- The Square - SwedenFilm Editing:- Dunkirk, Lee Smith (WINNER)- I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel- Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss- The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon GregorySound Editing:- Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King (WINNER)- Baby Driver, Julian Slater- Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green- The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew WoodSound Mixing:- Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo (WINNER)- Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin- Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill- The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael SemanickProduction Design:- The Shape of Water, Paul D. Austerberry, Jeffrey A. Melvin, Shane Vieau (WINNER)- Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood; Katie Spencer- Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola- Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer- Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary FettisOriginal Score:- The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat (WINNER)- Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer- Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter BurwellOriginal Song:- "Remember Me" from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez (WINNER)- "Mighty River" from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige- "Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens- "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common- "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin PaulMakeup and Hair:- Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick (WINNER)- Victoria and Abdul, Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard- Wonder, Arjen TuitenCostume Design:- Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges (WINNER)- Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran- Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran- The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira- Victoria and Abdul, Consolata BoyleVisual Effects:- Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Paul Lambert, Richard R. Hoover, Gerd Nefzer (WINNER)- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner, Dan Sudick- Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza, Mike Meinardus- Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, Neal Scanlan- War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Dan Lemmon, Daniel Barrett, Joel Whist