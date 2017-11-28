FUKREY RETURNS: This ROMANTIC track has the FEELS of 'AMBAR SARIYA'

New Delhi: Fukrey Returns has released yet another music track and it leaves us totally nostalgic. The song strongly reminds us of the hit song 'Ambar Sariya' from its prequel Fukrey and we're sure this song will make its way to the top of your playlist.The track titled "Ishq De Fanniyar'' is a romantic number filmed on Pulkit Samrat (honey) and Priya Anand (Priya). You will also get a glimpse of Ali Fazal (Zafar) and Vishakha Singh's (Neetu) love story in the song.The song has been rendered the magical touch by singer Jyotika Tangri. The song captures the complete romance that takes place between Honey and Priya. The visuals of the song take us back to the memories of Ambar Sariya.The music of this film was released just a week ago and has already become quite popular in the music lovers. Check the melodious track here.Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba,Fukrey was a perfect film to watch with friends and with its sequel the director is yet again ready to entertain the audience.Made under the banner of Excel Entertainment, this film has been co-produced by Farhaan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani. The movie will hit the theatres on December 8.