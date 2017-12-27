 'Fukrey Returns' enters 100 cr club
27 Dec 2017
New Delhi: Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's 'Fukrey Returns' has entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

According to reports, the film's collection, on its third week, is Rs 101.78 crore at the Worldwide Box Office, with Rs. 93.02 crore gross coming in from the domestic market.

'Fukrey Returns' also stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Manjot Singh in the lead roles and marks the second installment of the 'Fukrey' franchise.

It is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

The film revolves around four Delhi-based boys, who along with a deadly don, get caught up in a politician's web of lies and deceit.

