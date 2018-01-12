'Fukrey Returns' crosses Rs 80 cr mark at Box Office

Underdog 'Fukrey Returns' has scored big at the Box Office as the comic entertainer crossed the Rs 80 crore mark.The movie did a whopping business of Rs 80.13 crore in the Indian markets.The sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit 'Fukrey', titled 'Fukrey Returns', not only got the audience laughing in splits but also ranked high at the Box Office.Made on a lean budget, 'Fukrey Returns' is the only small-scale film of 2017 to have collected big at the Box Office.The movie, which stars , continues to entertain the audience with its intriguing storyline and endearing performances.Taking forward the unusual and intriguing tale of the four Fukras Hunny, Choocha, Lali and Zafar, the rooted story paved its way across the hearts of the audience.Being the third outing of Excel Entertainment for 2017, 'Fukrey Returns' marked the success of the production house after 'Raees' and 'Inside Edge'.The flick is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.