Tiger Zinda Hai: Five Reasons To Watch Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's Upcoming Movie This Friday!

New Delhi: One of the most awaited movie of this year Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres this Friday! And though 2017 hasn't been a great year for Bollywood, when it comes to big budget and superstars' movies, both critics and fans are looking forward to the last release of this year 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

And in-case you are wondering whether to watch the movie or not we give you five reasons why you just can't afford to miss the movie:

1. Salman Khan: The first and the most important reason is the man himself! For all the bhai fans, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a perfect Christmas gift. Salman's last release 'Tubelight' failed to shine bright at the box-office and audience are eagerly waiting to watch the 'tiger' roar loud this time.

2. Salman-Katrina's chemistry: Salman will romance his ex- girlfriend Katrina Kaif on screen after a hiatus of 5 years. The sizzling couple was last seen in Ek Tha Tiger and are now back together in the sequel to set your screens on fire! The two share a sizzling hot chemistry both on and off the screen and ever since the first trailer was out their jodi created a buzz amongst fans

3. Director-Actor combo: Director Ali Abbas Zafar's last movie with Salman 'Sultan' was a blockbuster hit and the director-actor duo is once again ready to create magic on screen.

4. Music: The songs in the movie are just captivating! Shoot in a breathtaking location, 'Dil Diyan Gallan' is already ruling the chartbusters and so is the peppy track 'Swag Se Swagat'. In-fact the 'swag' song recently got it Arabic version as it got hugely popular amongst fans in the Arab countries.

5. Sequel of 'Ek Tha Tiger': The movie is a sequel of Salman Khan's super-hit movie 'Ek Tha Tiger', and fans definitely want to see the story going ahead and see their favourite star back as 'Tiger'.

So, in-case you haven't booked your seats yet, we hope these reasons will make you do that. The movie is releasing worldwide on December 22.