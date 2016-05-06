First poster look of 'Kaabil' out

New Delhi: The first poster look of Hrithik Roshan-starrer “Kaabil” is out, shared director Sanjay Gupta on online social media.



Taking to Twitter, Gupta shared the first poster of his film which has been produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions.



“Here it is. The first look poster of 'Kaabil',” Gupta tweeted.



In the poster, Hrithik's eyes can be seen in a zoomed in shot with the light of a candle reflecting in the pupil of his green eyes.



With the colour black dominating the poster, Hrithik's eyes has been higlighted while the font of the film's name is in black and white with a candle light on the alphabet 'I'.



The film which is set to release on January 26 next year, also features actress Yami Gautam in lead role.



