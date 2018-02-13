SUI DHAAGA: Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan just STARTLED us by their FIRST LOOK !

The first look of the much anticipated film of Yash Raj banner - Sui Dhaaga is finally revealed on social media by its prime leads Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma.An unrecognisable transformation in the two as 'Mamta and Mauji' startled us for a while and we couldn't help staring a bit too long at the picture, trying to observe every minute detail that they have put into their looks.Varun Dhawan who has so far played a fashionable urban stud in most of his films, is seen in a semi-urban guise for the first time. Unstyled hair parted sideways, sporting a thick moustache, speckled cream shirt paired with dark trousers and a holy thread on his wrist, Varun could totally pass as a simple man hailing from the countryside.Donning a mustard and purple sari with the 'pallu' on her head, a mustard full-sleeved cardigan, and toed socks, Anushka looks all geared up against the cold. With maroon bindi, bangles and 'sindoor' in her neatly parted hair Anushka looks promising as present day rural woman. Anushka who is otherwise quite a fashionista, looks not-so-fashionably elegant as she squats way too casually on the floor. She has given us second shock after revealing her appalling look in 'Pari'.A happy Varun and a bashful Anushka is what we see in the first look and the utter simplicity of the two has left us quite impressed. The movie is titled Sui Dhaaga- Made In India which which is slated to hit the screen on September 28.Check out the first look here:Stay tuned for more updates.