Anushka Sharma’s PARI will make your BLOOD run COLD!

New Delhi: Here is a good news for all the Anushka Sharma fans. The diva, after much awaited and the most beautiful occasion of her life is back to work in B-Town. The evidence to such news lies on her social media handles.Yes! You read that right. Anushka Sharma has recently posted pictures on her Instagram and Twitter handle related to her work indicating that she is back with a bang!So what lies in her coffer this time? The new teaser of Anushka’s upcoming motion ‘Pari’ will definitely leave you with bated breath. The teaser reveals how this fairy’s one horrifying gaze of just 18 seconds unveils deep scars stained with blood on her face and body.Woah! Such intense and dreadful looks of the actress will definitely make your blood run cold! The teaser of the movie leaves no stone unturned in portraying the motion to be horror but this is yet to be confirmed.Another poster shared by the protagonist of the motion discloses the tagline of the feature. It reads ‘‘Pari not a fairytale’’. Well, this truly won’t be one. Are you all excited to see much admired actress of Bollywood Anushka Sharma in this new avatar?This will be her first motion as ‘Anushka Sharma Kohli’. She became the talk of the town as soon as she got hitched to cricket starrer Virat Kohli in secret wedding in Italy. Anushka was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ as ‘Sejal’ with SRK. She is back with the ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ trio for her upcoming film ‘Zero’.‘Pari’ is Anushka Sharma’s third production with her own production house Clean Slate Films after ‘NH10’ and ‘Phillauri’. The film is jointly produced by Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment. Directed by Prosit Roy, the movie is all set to hit the Indian Cinema on March 2, 2018.Play ‘Holi with Pari’ this year.Stay tuned for more buzzing updates!