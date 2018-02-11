FIRST LOOK OUT : Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's 'Gully Boy' looks promising !

Finally the wait is over and we get to see the first glimpse of the much talked about film 'Gully Boy'.The movie is featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the key light. The not too bright, rather colourless poster has the leads wearing grey and both of them are seen brooding. There is something about the look that shakes us from within.What caught our attention was Alia in a Hijab- the islamic head gear and needless saying she looks innocent as ever.The film based on the lives of street rappers It is being co-produced by Akhtar's Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. It is inspired from street rappers such as Divine (rapper) and Naezy known for their song "Mere Gully Mein" in Mumbai.Both Alia and Ranveer took to social media to annlunce the release date of the film. It will hit the screens on valentine's day the next year.Take a look at the poster: