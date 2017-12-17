First look of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Aiyaary' is out!

The 32-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle and shared the poster, captioning, "#AiyaaryPoster is out now! This one is for all those who serve our nation selflessly. #Aiyaary in cinemas this #RepublicDay #VijayDiwas @neerajpofficial @BajpayeeManoj @Rakulpreet".
Movie's another lead actor Anupam Kher also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Presenting the first look poster of @neerajpofficial 's #Aiyaary. Film releases on Republic Day. Jai Ho.:)"
The poster depicts the Sidharth, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah and Manoj Bajpayee in an intense look with a flair of Indian national flag all over it.
Previously, movie's filmmaker Neeraj Pandey said, "Vijay Diwas is a very significant day for the military troops of the country. It's a tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the victory of India in 1971. We thought what better day than this to release the poster of our film, Aiyaary. We dedicate it to our military troops and their brave families".
The movie, which is based on a real life incident, is all set to hit the theatres on January 26.
First Published: 17 Dec 2017 11:32 AM