Checkout the first look of Rakeysh Mehra's 'Merey Pyarey Prime Minister'

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister', on Sunday."#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi," Mehra posted on Twitter.The movie is about four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to make a toilet for his mother, and therefore makes a request to the Prime Minister.National award winner Marathi actress Anjali pathak stars in the leading role.