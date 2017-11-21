 Checkout the first look of Rakeysh Mehra's 'Merey Pyarey Prime Minister'
By: || Updated: 21 Nov 2017 11:25 AM
'Mere Pyare PM' movie poster/Image- ANI

New Delhi: Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the first poster of his upcoming film 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister', on Sunday.

"#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi," Mehra posted on Twitter.

 



The movie is about four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to make a toilet for his mother, and therefore makes a request to the Prime Minister.

National award winner Marathi actress Anjali pathak stars in the leading role.

