Checkout the first look of Rakeysh Mehra's 'Merey Pyarey Prime Minister'

"#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi," Mehra posted on Twitter.
#MereyPyareyPrimeminister- here is the first poster on #Worldtoiletday2017 -@PMOIndia - meri arzi aapki marzi pic.twitter.com/0edpzhDwvF
— Rakeysh Mehra (@RakeyshOmMehra) November 19, 2017
The movie is about four kids living in a Mumbai slum. One of them wants to make a toilet for his mother, and therefore makes a request to the Prime Minister.
National award winner Marathi actress Anjali pathak stars in the leading role.
First Published: 21 Nov 2017 11:25 AM