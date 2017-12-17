 First look of Rajeev Khandelwal's 'Haq Se' unveiled
The makers of the highly anticipated web series 'Haq Se' have finally unveiled the first look of the upcoming show, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla

Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla in their web series 'Haq Se'/Image- ANI

New Delhi: The makers of the highly anticipated web series 'Haq Se' have finally unveiled the first look of the upcoming show, starring Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla.

Rajeev Khandelwal and Surveen Chawla will be making their debut digitally.

Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted the poster of the show, captioning, "Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's classic drama LITTLE WOMEN ...here's a modern day tale of four Kashmiri women ... and how they live out their dreams desires love admist unrest and war ...HAQ SE?? (coming soon on #altbalaji )"

The web series, which is directed by Ken Ghosh, is adapted from Louisa May Alcott's classic drama 'Little Women'.

The show revolves around four sisters Meher, Jannat, Bano and Amal set in the backdrop of the beautiful valleys of Kashmir.

'Haq Se' will soon be streaming on the ALTBalaji app and the website.

