First look of director Anil Sharma's son starrer 'Genuis' out

The movie, which will see the director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead, also features the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty in the cast

Updated: 27 Feb 2018 04:36 PM
Image- ANI

New Delhi: The first look of 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' director Anil Sharma's upcoming movie 'Genius' has been released.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to say, "First look poster of #Gadar director Anil Sharma's new movie #Genius... Stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role... 24 Aug 2018 release."





The movie, which will see the helmer's son Utkarsh Sharma in the lead, also features the likes of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mithun Chakraborty in the cast.

In the poster, Utkarsh, who had played the part of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's son in the 2001 hit movie 'Gadar', is seen donning a macho look, along with an in-ear device and gloves, seeming ready to pull off a top secret-save-the-day kind of mission.

The movie is set to release on the 24 August later this year.

