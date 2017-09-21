First look of Deepika Padukone starrer 'Padmavati' is out and we can't stop gazing !







देवी स्थापना के शुभ अवसर पर मिलिए रानी पद्मावती से #Padmavati @FilmPadmavati

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:54pm PDT













#Padmavati @FilmPadmavati



A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:14pm PDT

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

The first poster of the film shows Deepika donning a red lehenga and choli by designer duo Harpreet and Rimple, paired with elaborate Rajasthani jewellery by Tanishq.Some 200 'karigars' (craftsmen) worked for 600 days to create some of the most iconic pieces that will be showcased in the movie. Each piece of jewellery worn in the movie plays a significant role in some of the most crucial scenes such as the celebration of Diwali, Holi, Ghoomer and the Jauhar scenes, said a statement.The poster shows a group of women in veils standing behind Deepika who can be seen standing with folded hands. The actress is essaying the role of Rani Padmavati of Chittore.The "Bajirao Mastani" actress captioned the first poster: "Devi Sthapna ke shubh avsar par miliye Rani Padmavati se 'Padmavati'."The second poster also shows the actress, who is sporting a unibrow for the first time, standing inside what seems like a temple.She captioned the second image: "'Padmavati'.""Padmavati", which will release on December 1, tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.Actor Ranveer Singh, who is playing Khilji, also shared the poster and captioned it: " Mallika-e-Chittod - 'Padmavati'."Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali -- known for his grand period dramas -- "Padmavati" also stars Shahid Kapoor.The movie's shoot went through a lot of hurdles.In January, activists of outfit Shri Rajput Karni Sena had assaulted Bhansali and vandalised the movie's Jaipur set over alleged distortions in the film's script.Later, once the filmmaker had moved the film's shoot to Maharashtra, an outdoor set of the historic period drama in Kohlapur was reduced to ashes after two dozen unidentified persons torched it in March.